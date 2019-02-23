|
RANDALL, Edward E. Feb 20, 2019 Edward E. Randall passed in his home in Rockport. Survived by wife Nancy, son Jerry of Aransas Pass, daughters Cindy Mallett and Laura Montgomery of Austin and their spouses, 5 grand children, sister Patricia Watts of Fort Davis, brother Richard of Angleton and their spouses. Pre-deceased by his parents Ruth and Fletcher, sister Claudia Pierce and son Jimmy. Veteran of the Korean War and Director of Audits for Tex Ed Agency. In liue of flowers, donations to
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2019