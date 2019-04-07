HORN, Edward Earl Edward Earl Horn, 63, was born on November 8th, 1955 and went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. In his early years, Ed enjoyed spending time with his family and loved going to "the farm" with his grandfather where they tended cattle. Ed also loved horses and spoke of his horse, Domino, often. Trips to the beach were one his most cherished family activities. As an adult, Ed worked for Mayflower Moving Company for many years traveling around the United States. Later in life he worked for an appliance repair company in Austin. He was known for his strong work ethic and lending a hand in any situation. An avid country music fan, lover of old western movies and pearl snap shirts, Ed considered himself a true cowboy. It was rare to see him without his cowboy boots and hat anywhere he went. He fancied himself a jokester and always had something to say that would bring a smile to your face. Ed truly had a heart of gold and lived his life with character we should all aspire to. Ed was preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn Bessie and Benjamin Clarence Stevens and Blanche Mae and Willie Burl Horn, his father, Lawrence Earl Horn and his brother, Steven Mark Horn. He is survived by his mother, Kay Wilkinson, his sisters, Deborah Hair and Sara Horn, his niece, Kelly Bridges, his nephew, Adam Hair and many loving extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11th at 11 am at Riverbend Chapel in Austin, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary