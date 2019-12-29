|
ERLE, Edward Edward Erle, Jr 11/1/43 - 11/25/19. Lived a life of service. First 22yrs in the USAF during the Cold War, then by getting his Electronics degree & teaching. Next was 20 yrs as a DPS Motorcycle Safety Instructor. After retirement he continued service with handyman work & hospital rides or whatever a friend needed. He leaves behind his love Georgia Schneider, sister Carol Walker (husband Harry), Daughters Jennifer Hays (husband James) & Amanda Roberts (husband Kyle) & many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Please share stories at [email protected] Memorial 1/18/20 1pm at Neighbor's Kitchen, Bastrop, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to PLEASE get a Cardiac CT scan. It might save your life.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019