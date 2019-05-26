NARDECCHIA, Edward Frank Edward "Eddie" Frank Nardecchia, Sr. 84 of Cedar Park, Texas passed away on May, 24, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Eddie was born on September 3, 1934 in Austin, Texas to the late Victor Nardecchia and Frances (Burratti) Mecey. Upon graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School, Eddie began a career in insurance. Eddie worked at the Texas Insurance Checking Office (TICO) and retired from the Texas Department of Insurance after over 30 years of service. Survived by his wife of sixty three years Alma Lois Nardecchia and three sons Eddie Jr. and wife Cathy of Quitman, Texas, David and wife Sharon of Driftwood, Texas and Steve of Cedar Park, Texas. Eddie is also survived by five grandchildren, Michelle, Jenny, Casey, Tyler, and Braden and six great grandchildren. Additionally, Eddie is survived by three half-brothers Victor, Danny, and Tommy and numerous nieces and nephews. Eddie loved family, coaching little league baseball, playing games (cards or dominoes), and traveling. Eddie enjoyed working in the yard and always had one of the best yards in the neighborhood. Eddie took great pride in his work and had a work ethic like no other which was bestowed on him by his father Victor owner of Victor's Italian Village in Austin, Texas and in turn is displayed through his three sons. Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 2019 at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:00pm at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills 9700 Anderson Mill Rd Austin, TX 78750 burial will follow at Cook-Walden Capital Parks. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary