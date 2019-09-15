|
|
MCCULLOUGH, Edward Joseph Edward Joseph McCullough passed away on August 21st, 2019. He was a native of Taylor, TX, born February 27th, 1941 to J. Coleman McCullough and Bennie Ahlgreen McCullough. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1959 where he was a track star. He served in the National Guard and worked as an engineer at IBM for over 20 years before retiring. He was a talented woodworker, mechanic, and handyman, and enjoyed model airplanes and gardening. He was known for his quiet , steady personality. Ed is survived by two daughters: Holly McCullough and Ginger McCullough Voyles, son-in-law Greg, and granddaughters Gwyneth and Gretchen. He is also survived by wife Linda McCullough, from whom he was amicably separated for the last 10 years; his step-grandchildren; extended family; as well as former wife and his daughters' mother, Gloria Tiemann. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, September 22nd from 1-3pm at the Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, 9700 Anderson Mill Rd, Austin, TX 78750. You are invited to share a message or memory in the memorial guestbook at www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019