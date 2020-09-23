SUMMERS, Edward Lee Edward Lee Summers entered eternal life on Sunday, September 13th, 2020. He had just begun celebrating his 83rd year. Ed was the eldest son born to Elmer Lee and Elizabeth Buhler Summers, on August 24th, 1937, in Houston, Texas. He attended West University Elementary School, Pershing Middle School, Lamar High School and Rice Institute all of which were in Houston. He also spent time as a camp counselor at the storied Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. At Rice University (GO OWLS!) he earned a degree in chemical engineering. To help finance his education he worked summer times at Olin Mathieson's chemical fertilizer plant in Pasadena, Texas. He also earned his MBA and PhD degrees at the University of Texas (Hook 'em HORNS!) in Austin. He joined the faculty at the Economics Department at Rice University in 1965 and the UT Austin Accounting Department faculty in 1968. He retired in 2004. At UT-Austin he served as Accounting Department Chair for five years, and two years as Chair of the Accounting Graduate Studies Committee. In 1966, he qualified as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Texas. He served as 1995-1996 President of the Texas Society of CPAs. Governor Bush appointed him to the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy in1998. After eight years on this board, Governor Perry appointed him to the Texas Board of Professional Engineers in 2008 and again in 2013. In 1959, Ed met the love of his life, Kathy Beke, and they were married in 1963 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Westfield, Texas. Their long marriage was blessed with two children and many opportunities for joy and spiritual growth, which became the cardinal force that would forever shape their lives. Ed is now reunited with his wife Kathy. There is no doubt they are painting, walking dogs, hiking mountains, cooking, (it is for certain to be too spicy for Kathy!) and enjoying their new beginning. After his wife passed in 2017, Ed immersed himself in Covenant Presbyterian Church where he became involved with Men in the Word, Koininia Friends, became a Deacon, and lunched every Thursday with his "Geezer Group". He loved Zooming with his friends and church groups and of course- virtual Happy Hour, where it was mentioned he would show his fun personality! He wasn't averse to a good road trip either, and recently took a trip to Marfa with his son's family. Ed believed a dog (or two or three) should share your bed. He never said a mean thing about anybody and once said "I have no enemies." He would do the Jumble every morning and gave to every charity that asked. He was fascinated with history and his own genealogy, and wrote many stories recollecting his early years as a boy. In one, he is quoted as saying "In 7th grade, I was developing what you might call religious faith. I believed everything in the Bible, and I believed that God was watching me. I was not bothered that God had not seen the need to contact me directly." Ed was not particularly sporty, but he was never idle. He was always creating, reading, intellectually pondering or learning something new, or playing solitaire on his phone while listening to classical music. He enjoyed hiking, camping, and traveling and was even planning a bike trip in Holland (he was 83!). He was a life-long Eagle Scout and at age 78, he hiked 60 miles at Philmont Ranch with his grandsons and son-in-law. He used to dabble in photography, and his black and white photos along with photos of past generations could be found all around the house. Ed was particularly fond of his farm in Paige, Texas where he would mow, practice shooting skeet, swim in the pond, entertain others or simply reflect on life from the front porch. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Charles D Summers, and his loving wife of 54 years, Kathryn B Summers. Ed is survived by his brother, Jesse W Summers; son, Michael Summers and daughter-in-law, Joanna; daughter, Pamela Parks and son-in-law, Derek; grandchildren Angelica, Amanda, and James Summers, and Mason, Callum and Sophie Parks. He also leaves behind his best buddy Gabor, a Vizsla dog, to keep his family and friends company in his absence. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Ed in their own way. Raise a glass of dry Texas chardonnay, pet someone's dog, take a walk, stargaze, or perform an act of kindness in his memory: All are quite appropriate. A public viewing is on Thursday, September 24th from 6-8pm at Weed Corley-Fish (3125 North Lamar Blvd. Austin, Texas 78705.) A private service will be held at Weed Corley-Fish Friday the 25th at 2pm, followed by a private Graveside service at the Texas State Cemetery. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved Kathy. To watch both Friday services, go to: https://www.facebook.com/WCFFuneral
. All services will also be recorded for later viewing. For those of you who prefer not to send flowers, Edward asked for donations to: -The Elizabeth Buhler and Elmer Lee Summers Scholarship at Rice University. These gifts may be made online at giving.rice.edu
or mailed to: Rice University, Office of Development MS-81 P.O. Box 1892, Houston, TX 77251-1892 Covenant Presbyterian Church. Checks can be sent to 3003 Northland Drive, Austin, Texas 78757 or donations can be made online at covenant.org
Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
