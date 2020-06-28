Edward Malcolm Goodwillie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOODWILLIE, Edward Malcolm Edward Malcolm Goodwillie passed away suddenly on Monday June 22, 2020. Eddie was born in San Antonio, Texas at Lackland A.F.B January 22, 1967. He graduated from Crockett Highschool in 1985. He was a licensed plumber for Bob Blackwell and W.O. Harper Plumbing for many years until he retired due to injury. Eddie loved the outdoors and fishing in Port Aransas, Texas. Edward is preceded in death by his father David James Goodwillie. He is survived by his mother Margitta; brothers David and Michael. It was Edwards wish to be cremated. Services are pending at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved