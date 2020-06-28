GOODWILLIE, Edward Malcolm Edward Malcolm Goodwillie passed away suddenly on Monday June 22, 2020. Eddie was born in San Antonio, Texas at Lackland A.F.B January 22, 1967. He graduated from Crockett Highschool in 1985. He was a licensed plumber for Bob Blackwell and W.O. Harper Plumbing for many years until he retired due to injury. Eddie loved the outdoors and fishing in Port Aransas, Texas. Edward is preceded in death by his father David James Goodwillie. He is survived by his mother Margitta; brothers David and Michael. It was Edwards wish to be cremated. Services are pending at this time.



