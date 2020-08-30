GORDON, Edward Mason Edward Mason Gordon died at home in Austin in the loving arms of his husband James David Bartsch Aug. 18, 2020. He was born July 25, 1964 in Redwood City, Calif. Eddie was a remarkable man who lived life to the fullest, who laughed loudly and often, and who loved family and friends with a deep faith in a better tomorrow. His love for the band Rush and for the natural world around him were only matched by his love for his family and friends. Eddie was affectionately known by family and friends as Itchy Brother, Little Eddie, Uncle Eddie, Uncle Jeddy, Mr. Ed, Sunshine, Sunflower, Tweetie and Baby. And anybody who met Eddie has an Eddie story. Eddie's memory of song lyrics was matched by very few, and his enthusiasm for the art of music rubbed off on those who were close to him. He attended 27 Rush concerts in his lifetime and the freedom of music helped soothe him through difficult times before his death. Rush once sang that "Life is like a garden that you need to nurture and protect" and Eddie paired that with an influential quote from Mr. Rogers that said "Be gentle, kind and true." Those two things combined made Eddie someone who espoused tolerance, respect and making people feel like they matter. He used his wittiness and love of laughter to draw people in and show them how much he valued them in his life. Aside from song lyrics, Eddie was also a huge fan of the natural world around him. Many childhood memories were formed in Northern California where he grew up, and in his adult years he and James experienced places like Lake Travis, the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, Canyon de Chelly, Idaho, British Columbia and Nantucket while taking numerous road trips, with Eddie as navigator. Eddie worked in the San Jose, Calif. area before his sister Frances convinced him to move to Little Rock, Ark., where he eventually enrolled at the University of Arkansas and graduated magna cum laude in 1989 with a degree in business administration. He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi and Epsilon Phi. With degree in hand, he moved to North Carolina, working for Dillard's and Belk, which led him to Paris, Texas. A trip to Austin captured Eddie's adoration and he patiently waited for the right opportunity to set roots in the city. That came in 1997, when he was recruited by Mervyn's. It was indeed the right move, for he was recruited to work for Bed, Bath & Beyond soon after, but most importantly, he met James eight months later - love at first sight. Eddie and James were blessed with 22 years together. They first married May 25, 2013 (the 15th anniversary of the day they met in 1998) in Nantucket and seized the opportunity to marry in their home city on July 4, 2015 - they wanted to be sure nobody could take that away! Eddie is survived by his husband, James, and his sisters Frances (Gordon) Bapst of Jacksonville, Fla., Elizabeth (Gordon) Filitor of Woodstock, Ga., and Kathy (Gordon) Nielsen of Greenville, S.C. His parents Byron Benjamin Gordon and Elizabeth Joy Gordon preceded him in death, as did his brothers Douglas Michael, Martin Gerard and Kevin Thomas. Extended family left to mourn and honor Eddie include many adoring nieces and nephews in California, Florida, Illinois, North & South Carolina and Texas. His Texas in-laws include Mary Alexander, Helen Neel, Herbert (Shirley) Bartsch, Jeannette (Ricky) Taylor, Ronnie (Charlotte) Bartsch, Jerry Bartsch & Kristene (Victor) Garcia. Edward Mason Gordon met every challenge he faced head on with dignity, strength and perseverance. He never complained about his circumstances. He made so many lives better for being here and being who he was. He loved mentoring, he encouraged others and he always accomplished his goals. He was the little engine that could. Reading was another of Eddie's loves, and throughout his life his sister Frances and James would read "Miss Suzy" to him. The story ends with Miss Suzy being at home, with everything in order and her looking up at a million stars, being at total peace - as Eddie is now. Eddie's family wants to express heartfelt gratitude toward all the many health professionals who helped Eddie over the last eight years. Drs. Brian Vaillant, David Wright, Daniel Peterson, Paiman Ghafoori and Kate Tindall were amazing. The family also acknowledges the staff at Dell Seton Hospital in Austin, Seton Brain & Spine, Austin Cancer Center, Texas Oncology, Austin Radiological, Cyberknife, Walgreen's Mesa, Hanger Clinic, Seton, St. David's, St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital, Rhonda Hearns and Hospice Austin. Above that, so many wonderful, compassionate and caring friends provided invaluable and selfless help, visiting often to brighten the day or take Eddie to appointments. Drea, Cindy, Candy, Paula, Siegi, Chris, Rama, Michelle, Trish, Esther, Greta and more - Thank you for helping care for our Little Eddie! Also special thanks go to Kenny and the Goddard family for their hospitality in Nantucket. Memorial service arrangements are pending. You can contact alivingtribute.org
and plant a tree in his honor, a touching tribute for a man who took so much joy from nature.