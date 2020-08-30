Live is like a garden that you need to nurture and protect. Wise words from Getty Lee and the band Rush. I will live by these words Eddie. We met way back when we were little at Hansen Elementary School. We went though middle school and high school together, this is where our friendship was forged. You were always fu and positive and a bright light. I enjoyed the visit James and Eddie made to our home in Aptos a few years ago. Thank you. May you Rest in Paradise Eddie. Until we meet again ❤ Alisa Van Dissen

Alia Van Dissen

Friend