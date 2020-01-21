|
HARTWELL, Reverend Edward Mussey With sadness we announce the passing of a truly great man, Rev. Edward Mussey Hartwell on January 20, 2020 at age 93. With great joy we honor, remember, and celebrate his life, a life lived well in love and service to others. He was born to the Rev. Arthur E. and Clare Hartwell in Houston, Texas on June 9, 1926. Two weeks after reaching the age of 17 in 1943, he joined the U.S. Navy and was a gunnery operator on a destroyer escort stationed out of Manilla, Philippine Islands. He returned to Houston after the war and married Marjorie Brown who died in 1981. They had six children. He graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, Virginia Theological Seminary, and received a Master in Educational Psychology from the University of Texas in Austin. He married the love of his life, Karen Bordelon, in 1998 and they enjoyed a lifetime of happiness in his remaining years. He was ordained in the Episcopal Church as a deacon in 1953 and as a priest in 1954. He started new churches in East Texas and served in many churches including St. Mark's in Beaumont, TX, St. George's in Austin, St. James in LaGrange, TX and several others. His home church of St. James in Austin was very dear to him and his wife, Karen. His life-long commitment to social justice and helping the many who are in need with little voice in our world, led him to his work with MHMR in Austin, Capital Area Planning Council (department head for Aging), Texas Rehabilitation Commission and served as President of the National Rehabilitation Counselling Association, Austin State Hospital, MIGHT (Mobility Impaired Grappling Hurdles Together) in their efforts to make buildings wheelchair accessible, and the VA Hospital in Temple, TX in psychology services. He fought for civil rights in the 1960's and the desegregation of Episcopal Schools. He sat on many boards and interfaith groups and advocated for peace world-wide, especially in founding the ICPR (Interfaith Council for Palestinian Rights). His life was dedicated to helping and giving voice to the oppressed, disadvantaged, and all persons in need. His life serves as an example of one committed to following in the footsteps of Jesus in service to others. Ed is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Haskins Hartwell, Ann Witte, Clarita Berryman, and Charles Hartwell. He is survived by his seven children: Lynn Eason and her husband Richard Eason of Corpus Christi, TX, Kathy Hartwell and her husband Mitch Shelton of Bastrop, TX, Thomas Hartwell of Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, Mark Hartwell and his wife Souzan Arashvand of Austin, TX, Andrew Hartwell and his wife Kristie Hartwell of East Palo Alto, CA, David Hartwell and his wife Kim Graves of Novato, CA, and Brian Lambert and his wife Rachel Lambert of Temple TX. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and stepgrands: Sarah Eason, Kathleen Eason and her husband Brad Knowlton, Riley Inks and his wife Li Qin, Thomas Inks, Austin Hartwell, Marjorie Hartwell, Aaron Hartwell, Will Hartwell, Aigin Amiri, Amir Amiri, Reed Hanson, Ben Hanson, Claire Hartwell, Tyler Lambert, Haley Lambert, Luke Lambert, Caleb Lambert, Devan Hebert, Justin Hebert, and his precious great granddaughter Hope Hartwell Inks. What Ed Hartwell loved most was his Church, his family, his land in Bastrop, his friends, and his many colleagues and causes. His life and passions touched so many people who loved and respected him. His legacy will live on in all of us and has given us each a great gift of kindness, love, and respect for all others. A memorial service for Ed will be held at St. James Episcopal Church at 1941 Webberville Rd, Austin, TX 78721 on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at 4:00 PM presided by the Right Reverend Kai Ryan. A vigil will also be held on Thursday evening at 7:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers or customary remembrances, Memorial gifts may be made to St. James Episcopal Church in Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 21, 2020