|
|
NEITSCH JR., Edward Edward Neitsch Jr. surrounded by his loved ones, went to be with his heavenly Father on December 27, 2019. The family will be accepting guests for a memorial service on January 4, 2020, 2:00 pm at Covenant United Methodist Church, 4410 Duval Rd Austin, TX. Reception to follow. He was born on January 25, 1935, to Edward and Ruby Green Neitsch in Bartlett, Texas. Ed was a sport enthusiast. He graduated from Bartlett High in 1953. He worked 19 years for Pure Milk Co, and retired after working 25 years for Oroweat Baking Co. Ed is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores Meissner Neitsch; daughter Cynthia M. Neitsch, Lisa G. Weaver (Jimmy) and son Terry L. Neitsch; 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Irrobali, Amanda St.Clair (Brian), Carli Gingrich (Travis), Velvet Bretherick (John), Cody Weaver (Dana), Callie Simpson (Josh); 13 great-grandchildren, a brother David Neitsch (Linda), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers: Carlton and Milton and; a sister, Margie Strimiska. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bartlett Activities Center for the preservation of 1909 Bartlett Grammar School, P.O. Box 724, Bartlett, Texas 76511 or to Covenant United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 4410 Duval Rd, Austin, Texas 78727
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 1, 2020