VELA, Edward R. Mr. Edward R. Vela of Pflugerville passed away on Thursday July 16th at the age of 88 years. Edward was born on December 8, 1931 in Kyle, Texas to Enrique and Sipriana Vela. He married Cresencia Limon on March 10, 1959 in Austin, Texas. Edward is survived by his wife Cresencia Vela of Pflugerville. Daughters Linda Vela of McDade, Texas, Gracie Vela of Pflugerville, Texas, and Elaine Renaud and her husband Gilbert of Fredericksburg, Texas. Grandchildren Mathew Dodson and his wife Candace of Bastrop, Texas, Celina Dodson of Austin, Texas, Isabelle Renaud and Allyson Renaud of Fredericksburg, Texas. Nora Vela and Casey Vela of Lockhart, Texas. Great grandchildren Austin Dodson and Corena Justice. Siblings Mary Lyons of Austin, Texas and Joe Vela of Crowley, Louisiana. Along with his parents, Edward was preceded in death by a son John Edward Vela, a granddaughter, Linda Ann Vela, and a sister Teresa Vela Humphries. Visitation will be held on July 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home on South Congress in Austin. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on July 22, 2020 at St Elizabeth Catholic Church in Pflugerville. Interment will follow at the Assumption Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store