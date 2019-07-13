RAESZ, Edward March 2, 1934 July 5, 2019 CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Edward Raesz, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Austin, Texas on March 2, 1934, the youngest child of Augusta Launtzsch Raesz and Oscar Raesz, Sr. Ed married his high school sweetheart, Jean Townley, on June 6, 1953. His 34+ years with the Federal Aviation Administration provided many opportunities for the two of them to travel across the country. At home, Ed enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, golfing, reading and riding his lawn mower. He and Jean were pioneers in beginning a senior adult ministry, the J.O.Y. Club, at First Baptist Church, Bastrop, Texas. He loved serving his church family by teaching Sunday School, serving as a Deacon, and singing in the choir. He loved his daughters fiercely and never tired of bragging about his grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Jean, of 62 years, Ed was preceded in death by his brothers, Louis Raesz and David Raesz and sisters, Tillie Rummel and Elizabeth Summers. Ed is survived by his three daughters Terri Raesz Miller and husband, Richard, of Boone, NC, Cristi Raesz Dollar and husband, Roger, of Amarillo, TX, and Becky Raesz and partner, Michelle Westbrook, of Corpus Christi, TX; seven grandchildren Elise Miller Sigmon and husband, Kyle, of Boone, NC, Grayson Edward Miller and wife, Katie, of Boone, NC, Breanne Nichole Dollar of Amarillo, TX, Tyler Wayne Dollar of Okinawa, Japan, Kody, Eli, and Noah Westbrook of Corpus Christi, TX; seven great-grandchildren Jacob, Jenna, Marshall, and Miles Sigmon of Boone, NC, Cutter Wayne Dollar of Amarillo, TX, Cybil and Embry Miller of Boone, NC. He is also survived by his brother, Oscar Raesz and wife, LaRue, of Taylor, TX, his sister, Mary Moczygemba and husband, Archie, of Taylor, TX, and a host of other beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A small gathering of family and friends will be held at the Haynie Chapel Cemetery, Del Valle, TX, on Tuesday, July 9 at 10:00am. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Bastrop on Saturday, August 3. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 633, Bastrop, TX 78602. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 Hwy. 71 East, Bastrop, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 13, 2019