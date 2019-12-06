|
SLOVACEK, Edward Edward "Eddie" G. Slovacek left the restrictions of illness behind when he triumphantly entered heaven on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was 62 years old. One to push boundaries, Eddie, defied predictions, living well beyond an initial three-month life expectation for advanced liver cancer. Eddie is survived by his greatest loves, wife Yukari Slovacek of Austin, TX and daughter Addie Slovacek. Eddie believed he and Addie shared a singular soul. He also leaves behind his father, E.J. Slovacek of Telferner, TX, brothers Dale (Laura) Slovacek, Monty Montgomery (Angie) and Michael Montgomery, all of Corpus Christi, TX, sisters, Kathy (Scott) Evans of Livermore Falls, ME and Lisa (David) Espinosa of Corpus Christi, TX and was adored by numerous nieces and nephews. Eddie was welcomed into heaven by his mother, Jean Montgomery, brother Robert Spradley and grandmother Rosie Slovacek who preceded him in death. Eddie was the embodiment of an American success story, rising from modest circumstances to become owner of a highly successful business, Southern Comfort Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. located in Austin, TX. He nurtured the business, spending the past 21 years earning commercial contracts around the United States. Eddie took great pride in sponsoring and mentoring many members of Alcoholics Anonymous and dedicated the last 22 years to sobriety. Eddie always understood the precious gift of life and time. Throughout life, he sought out new adventures and cultures around the world. He characterized himself as a true Bohemian and delighted in sharing stories of his travels. Eddie especially loved fishing in Zihuatenejo, Mexico and was enthusiastic in his explorations of as many exotic lands as humanly possible. Ultimately, Eddie's greatest strength lay in his ability to fight cancer against insurmountable odds with courage and grace. His concern was never for himself, but for the family he loved until his last earthly breath. While cancer ultimately claimed Eddie's body, his soul triumphed with his baptism by Father Frank Martinez of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church who traveled to Austin, TX to administer Jesus' sacraments. Funeral service will be held 2pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 1477 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum,TX 77995 with Father Frank Martinez officiating. Burial at Shiner Catholic Cemetery in Shiner. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 6, 2019