Edward W. Kimmins

Edward W. Kimmins Obituary
KIMMINS, Edward W. Ed Kimmins, born January 6, 1937 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Charlotte M. Duncan and Edward F. Kimmins died at home on October 09, 2019. Retired, IBM. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; brother Kenneth and his wife Lisa; four children: Kathleen (Chris), Michael, Carol (Zane), and Mary; nine grandchildren: Samantha and Joshua Garza; Nicholas, Zachary, Michael, and Madelyne Furr; Anthony, Sabrina, and Federico Feteira. Funeral mass at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church (12041 Bittern Hollow, Austin) on Friday, October 25, at 10:00 A.M. Reception at parish hall to follow. Burial after reception at Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery, 330 Berry Lane, Georgetown, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Seton Home Health/Hospice, or CASA of Travis County.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 17, 2019
