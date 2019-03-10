SHUQUIST, Edward born on May 1st 1939 was called by our lord on February 9th, 2019 to be with his two dogs 8-Ball and Ginger. He was the much loved son of Edgar and Ebba Shuquist who raised him with the Swedish congregation in the Ericksdahl church in Avoca, Texas. He was devoted to reading the Bible and his Lutheran books every night of his life. Loved ones who will miss him dearly are Fredda, his wife of 44 years, two sons Duane and David, two daughters Lori and Tammy and all their spouses, six grandsons, two granddaughters, seven great grandchildren, and a special remembrance of his daughter Nan. He worked for the Stamford Newspaper and had his own Country Band in that area. He played the trumpet with enthusiasm for the Big Band music talent he was born with. In 1958, he joined the Navy and never lost his love for the U.S.S. Galveston , keeping in touch with his shipmates from then on. His phone career began in 1965 with AT&T Long Lines in Sweetwater, later transferring to Austin . He was a Manager in both Southwestern Bell and AT&T , being especially proud to be an AT&T Softball Coach for 25 years. For sure, Edward was a real Trout fisherman in New Mexico and the trophies on the wall at home attest to that. His love for trout fishing was second to the fact that he bled Blood Orange for the Texas Longhorns. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 23rd 11am, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church , 200 W Anderson Lane, Austin 78752 Wear UT Longhorn attire in honor of Edward Shuquist. Pending memorial service at the Ericksdahl Church in West Texas will be announced at later date. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary