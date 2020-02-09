|
|
WORKS, Edward Maurice "Red" Edward "Red" Works, 86, of Austin died Thursday, January 30th. He was born in Dallas, TX on February 5, 1933, a son of the late Anna May (Green) and Will Works. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday, February 15th at Simpson United Methodist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, February 14th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020