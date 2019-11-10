|
WIGHT, Edward Edward Wight passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 7, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1929 in Austin Texas. He graduated from Austin High School in 1947 and earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas. Ed married Beverly Barber on June 21, 1952 and they remained happily married until her death in 2012. In the early 1950's, Ed founded Wight Engineering, an Austin company that designed and manufactured automated machinery for a worldwide clientele. He was always an engineer at heart and a recognized expert at designing complex machines for applications ranging from oil drilling to ice cream bars to silicon wafers. During his 45 years as company president, the company grew from 2 employees to over 150. Edward is survived by three sons: David and wife Kathleen; Dan and wife Gail; and Paul and Trish; and 5 grandchildren: Charles and wife Marianela; Jennifer and husband Ryan; Christopher; Trenton; and Kyle. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and was very proud of his entire family. He was always a great teacher of practical knowledge and skills, and by his words and deeds, instilled a deep and profound sense of moral character and behavior. He will be laid to rest beside his wife Beverly at a private family service. Memorial contributions may be made to www.mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019