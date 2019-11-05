|
|
Edwin Howard Hooks III "TREY" November 5, 1978 - October 19, 1998 Happy Heavenly Birthday Son! I know you are celebrating with the Angels and singing our song. I recently stumbled upon brilliant words written by Hunter S. Thompson that accurately depicted your life. These words also have me reflecting about my own journey. "Life should not be a journey to "Heaven's Gate" with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside on a cloud of smoke proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!" You really knew how to live because every day was an adventure. You would be happy to know that I'm starting a new chapter soon and am looking forward to living life more like you. I hope you know that you are always with me wherever life's journey takes me. I am eternally grateful for our time together on earth so until we see each other again, Son, "OH you've always been and you will till God knows when, Yes, you've always been 'A Friend To Me'". Love, Dad.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 5, 2019