SILLIMAN, The Rev. Edwin Toon Ed Silliman died peacefully at his home in San Marcos on July 6, 2019. Ed was born November 16, 1930, in Sanger, Texas, the first child of Hazel Toon and Paul Silliman. Due to the Depression, Ed, his parents, and younger sister, Louise, lived with his grandparents, where his grandfather, Buford Toon, a well-known newspaper editor, had a great influence on him. When Eddie as he was then called was five, the family moved to Dallas where he attended school in Highland Park. He was involved in the Methodist Youth Fellowship at University Park Methodist Church where he developed many life-long friends. During his senior year at Southwestern University, he married Betty Jo Jones with whom he had three sons. He received his BA from Southwestern University, a Master of Divinity from Perkins School of Theology, and an MBA from Indiana University. An ordained Methodist minister, Ed served as an Army chaplain in Vietnam and Germany and at the Army Chaplain School in NYC. He also served as Senior US Chaplain for General Al Haig's staff of NATO in Belgium. Following his military retirement, Ed directed the Center for Christian Growth in New Braunfels and served numerous churches in Austin, Central Texas, and the Hill Country. He initiated a medical and community development program in Honduras, conducted seminars with church leaders in Russia, and assisted with medical missions in Vietnam. He was also a consultant in church and organizational leadership for the Alban Institute and Association for Creative Change. He married Rebecca Cultra in 1988 and for more than 30 years they enjoyed life in San Marcos and at their cottage on the Guadalupe River in Hunt. Ed was devoted to his family, friends, associates, and church, as well as his community where he served on boards and committees. He loved to sing, dance, write poetry, tell stories, sail, and travel. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; sons, Steve (Patricia), Jeff (Rene) and Tom (Ronda); grandchildren, Beverly, Tiffany, April, Ben, and Sterling; six great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; Rebecca's daughters, Lara Lowman and Helen Lowman; and so many others who have commented on the influence his ministry had on their lives. Ed's life will be celebrated at University United Methodist Church, 2409 Guadalupe, in Austin on Saturday, July 20, at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception afterward at the church. Complimentary parking is available in the Platinum Public Parking lot across the street. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Heifer International, Habitat for Humanity, or the organization of your choice. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 14, 2019