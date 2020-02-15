Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Efrain Fonseca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Efrain Duran Fonseca

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Efrain Duran Fonseca Obituary
FONSECA, Efrain Duran Efrain Duran Fonseca,age 66,passed away peacefully February 12, 2020. He was born August 2, 1953 in Mathis, Texas. Efrain enjoyed fishing as oftenas possible, painting and worshiping his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He served as Sound Booth Technician for ten years at his home church, Oak Meadow Baptist Church. One of his favorite verses is found in Psalms 16:8." I have set the LORD always before me; Because he is at my right hand I shall not be moved". Efrain is survived by his wife Gloria, his sister and husband Teri and Tony Martinez, his sister and husband Janey and Juan Guerra, his brother and wife Jorge and Caryl Ayala and his daughter Diana Mae Fonseca; four grandchildren, Serenity, Abraham, Xoe and Bethany, two great grandchildren, nephews Anthony, Jim, Isaac and Steven, Please join us in celebrating his life Monday, February. 17, 2020, 6 PM at Oak Meadow Baptist Church, 6905 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX, 78744. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Efrain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -