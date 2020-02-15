|
FONSECA, Efrain Duran Efrain Duran Fonseca,age 66,passed away peacefully February 12, 2020. He was born August 2, 1953 in Mathis, Texas. Efrain enjoyed fishing as oftenas possible, painting and worshiping his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He served as Sound Booth Technician for ten years at his home church, Oak Meadow Baptist Church. One of his favorite verses is found in Psalms 16:8." I have set the LORD always before me; Because he is at my right hand I shall not be moved". Efrain is survived by his wife Gloria, his sister and husband Teri and Tony Martinez, his sister and husband Janey and Juan Guerra, his brother and wife Jorge and Caryl Ayala and his daughter Diana Mae Fonseca; four grandchildren, Serenity, Abraham, Xoe and Bethany, two great grandchildren, nephews Anthony, Jim, Isaac and Steven, Please join us in celebrating his life Monday, February. 17, 2020, 6 PM at Oak Meadow Baptist Church, 6905 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX, 78744. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 15, 2020