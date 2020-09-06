STAHLHUT, Eileen Ann On August 26, 2020, Heaven welcomed a new angel, Eileen Ann Stahlhut, who went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Eileen Ann Greiving was born on June 27, 1931, to Joseph and Anna Greiving in Kingman, Kansas, where she grew up on their farm with her seven older brothers and sisters. They moved to Wichita, Kansas, when she was a teenager. After graduating from Sacred Heart Catholic High School, she worked at St. Joseph Hospital in medical records until she married Dale Stahlhut on February 3, 1951. Their marriage was the beginning of their adventurous life together serving our country in the Air Force. As a military wife for 20 years, Eileen embodied the ideal of service before self. She created a loving home for their family wherever they were assigned around the world. They had their first daughter in Spain, their second daughter in Morocco, and their third daughter in Nebraska. She lovingly raised their children while Dale traveled around the world, serving with the Inspector General's Office and in the Strategic Air Command Headquarters. After retiring from the USAF in 1971, Eileen and Dale built their forever home in Austin, Texas. While Dale started his second career, Eileen managed their rental properties and volunteered at Seton Hospital. She joined a bowling league, a hobby she picked up while stationed on Guam. She was an amazing cook and collected delicious recipes from family and friends around the world. In her free time she enjoyed reading, gardening, and crocheting. Eileen was a beautiful person, inside and out. She had deep faith in God and was warm, kind, gentle, and witty. She devoted herself to her home and family, and was loved by all who knew her. We will miss her each and every day and know we are blessed that such a wonderful woman loved us. Eileen and Dale were married for 64 years before Dale passed away in 2015. Eileen is survived by her children; Karen Eckert and David Smith, Debra and Chip Buckley, Leslie and Manny Justiz; and grandchildren; Christopher and Abby Eckert, Catherine Eckert, Amanda Justiz, and Haley Justiz. A private burial for family will be held at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery in Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers or Austin Pets Alive. Condolences may be left at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com