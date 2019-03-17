|
ROVIRA, Eileen Elizabeth Age 94, of San Antonio, Texas died February 18, 2019. Eileen was born in London, England on August 13, 1924 to William and Elizabeth Deeble. A homemaker and mother of six, Eileen was a local activist who defended just causes with a passion that gained her renown in the Austin political community. A devout Catholic of St. Ignatius Church, she supported the parish school and volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on South Congress Avenue. Eileen was the driving force behind the establishment of Blunn Creek Nature Preserve in South Austin. Eileen is survived by her children William P Rovira, Stanley Rovira, Michael Rovira, Susan Rovira , Daniel Rovira , Janice Ratka and fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held in the chapel at the Villa de San Antonio, 8103 North Hollow, San Antonio, TX 78240, on March 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society of San Antonio www.svdpsa.org/donate .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019