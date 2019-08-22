|
|
STEINLE, Eileen F. (Angenend) January 16, 1948 - August 18, 2019 In loving memory of Eileen Steinle of Austin who passed away quietly after a long battle with Alzheimer's on August 18, 2019, one day after her 28th wedding anniversary. Eileen grew up in Beaumont, Texas and graduated in 1966 from Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School. Eileen was a legal secretary and eventually worked in the travel industry. She was an avid reader and worked in historical preservation in Kansas. She volunteered at the Westbank Library and also with newborns at St David's Hospital in Austin. She loved babies. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Josephine (Weaver) Angenend and sister Judy Bruce and brothers Chistopher Angenend, Timothy Angenend and Gregory Angenend. Eileen was a loving mother to her children; Rob Istas and wife Brooke, Ginger Spencer and husband Chad, and Chris Istas and wife Monica. She is survived by her dedicated husband Don Steinle, brothers Michael Angenend and wife Vicki, Kevin Angenend and wife Robin, Patti Walden and husband John. Step daughter Kristen Solis and husband Steve, two granddaughters Bella Spencer and Kaila Solis, grandsons Ethan Istas and Jaxon Solis. Thanks to her long time caretaker Chioma Esther Amutaigwe. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice Austin 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd. Austin, TX 78759 or a . Services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 5455 Bee Cave Rd. Austin TX 78746.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 22, 2019