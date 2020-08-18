ROSEN, Eileen Remen Age 65, daughter of Mina and Leo Remen, died on August 13, 2020 in Austin, TX. She is survived by her children, Rachel and Dorian Rosen, and her husband, Paul Lynch. She was born on April 29, 1955 in Queens, NY, and made Austin her home in 1982. She hosted a program on KUT, was a member of Esther's Follies in the 80s, and then moved on to pursue a career as a mental health counselor. Her vibrant spirit, creativity, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her. She will be laid to rest at a private burial service this week, with plans of a larger celebration of her life when conditions allow.



