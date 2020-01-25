Home

Bastrop Providence Funeral Home
2079 Highway 71 East
Bastrop, TX 78602
(512) 308-9188
For more information about
Eileen Wilhelm
Eileen Wilhelm


1937 - 2020
Eileen Wilhelm Obituary
WILHELM, Eileen Ann Eileen Ann Wilhelm, 82, of Rosanky, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. Eileen was born to Sophie (Waneck) and Mathew Michalski on February 7, 1937 in Rosanky, Texas. She married Charles Wilhelm on October 30, 1955 in Rockne, Texas. Her main occupation was mother and homemaker but she also worked for years at Barbara's Bakery and then in food service with Smithville I.S.D. She enjoyed gambling, fishing, baking and going to garage sales. Eileen is survived by three daughters: Charlene Wilhelm, Cathy Witherspoon and husband, Terry, Connie Holmsley and husband, Tommy; two sons: David Wilhelm and Dale Wilhelm and wife, Cassy; twelve grandchildren: Bradley Wilhelm and wife, Stacy, Hattie Campion and husband, Robert, Heather Ferrell and husband, Leroy, Holly Willie and husband, Freddie, T.J. Witherspoon and wife, Christina, Heidi Michalec and husband, Dillon, Brandon Lockridge, Justin Lockridge and wife, Shannon, Devin Flores and husband Juan, Reagan Wilhelm, Camryn Wilhelm, Bristol Wilhelm; twenty great grandchildren and two sisters: Elaine Seidel and Barbara Seidel. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles and sister, Dorothy Wilhelm. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on January 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rosanky, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
