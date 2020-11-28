MCCARTY, Elaine Burton On November 24, 2020 at 10:05 am, at the age of 93, Elaine passed away peacefully among friends and family at her home in Austin, Texas. Elaine Burton McCarty was born in Dallas, Texas, to Allen and Elizabeth Burton on February 5, 1927. Raised in Austin to a truly loving family, she was a proud fourth generation Austinite. In 1944, she graduated from Austin High School and continued her education at Clay Business College and Mary-Hardin Baylor University. She left school during World War II to marry her sailor sweet-heart, William Henry (Mac) McCarty. Together, they had two sons, Mike McCarty and Patrick Alan (Pat) McCarty, of whom she adored and affectionately named her "Mimi". They enjoyed a variety of sports including baseball, bowling, and hunting turkey, quail, and dove. With her parents, Mac and Elaine built a small fishing cabin at Draper's Ranch on Lake Travis which the family enjoyed for 20 years. Their home was always filled with music and singing. In her early life, she was employed as Administrative Secretary to five State Senators and a County Judge. When the Legislature was not in session, she worked for the State Health Department and the Texas Employment Commission. In 1964, Mac and an associate formed McCarty-Conley Company, Inc. Three years later, the company name was changed to The McCarty Corporation. Mimi provided many hours of clerical assistance in the early developmental years of The McCarty Corporation. Mimi and Mac made many trips to Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean Islands. Her loves were her husband, sons, and her dogs. A passionate animal lover, she always had a least one or two dogs until she was in her 70's. Elaine was an avid Bridge player, an ACBL Life Master, and absolutely loved competing in local, state, and national tournaments. She made many long lasting friends through bridge, volunteer work, and business. She loved music, singing, dancing, golf, tennis, racketball, swimming, and investing. She loved all forms of arts and dabbled in crafts, design, sketching, and had a great eye for interior decorating. Mimi had an inquisitive mind and was a hungry reader of biographies and history. She loved travel and, if possible, would have returned to Florence, Italy every year, if only to see the sculpture of David. Mimi was our cherished matriarch. She was our biggest champion and supporter. She was generous, encouraging, a great hugger, and an endless of source of unconditional love. Mimi will be remembered for her creativity, wit, strength, fearless sense of adventure, and the ability to make all those around her feel loved and welcomed. Always a lady, she was the perfect mix of grit and grace. She was a loyal friend and a fierce defender of family and those she loved. Elaine's greatest joy was contributing to the seven generations of McCarty and Burton lineage. She adored her two sons, five grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Allen H. Burton and Elizabeth (Bunch) Copeland Burton; her brother, Glenn Wyatt (Jack) Burton and wife, Barbara Burton; and her precious daughter-in-law, Barbara Harrison McCarty. She is survived by her two beloved sons, Mike McCarty and Patrick Alan (Pat) McCarty. She is also survived by her five adored grandchildren and spouses; Trista Ryane McCarty Parks and Steven Garee Parks, Kathren Deann McCarty and Julie Lynn Wiernik, Raina McCarty Vasquez, Patrick Henry McCarty and Bridget Nelson McCarty, Lesley Harrison Jordan and Kyle Jordan. Mimi will greatly miss seeing and sharing the lives of her 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to immediate family, Elaine leaves many cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom she so dearly loved. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Colonial Chapel at Cook-Walden Funeral home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. A graveside service will immediately follow at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, Texas 78752. Pallbearers will be Patrick McCarty, Steven Parks, Kyle Jordan, Hunter Parks, Garland Shelton, and Brad Van Houten. To leave condolence for the family please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com