Elaine Margaret Goertz

Elaine Margaret Goertz Obituary
GOERTZ, Elaine Margaret Elaine Margaret (Jaster) Goertz was called by our heavenly father on September 1, 2019. Elaine was born in Chicago, IL on April 21, 1949. She attended Northeastern University where she received a degree in education with a minor in special education in 1971. While volunteering at the YWCA-USO, she met a sailor, Charles David Goertz. They were married on July 21, 1973. After Charles's enlistment, they moved to Charles's hometown, Austin, TX. She had a career as a homemaker and as a teacher at St. Louis Church School. She enjoyed volunteering at the church, raising pets and doing crafts, especially ceramics. She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Vilna Jaster. She is survived by: Husband - Charles; Children - Christopher (Michelle), Charles (Dawn), and Carol; Grandchildren-Chloe and Cambrie; brothers - William and Robert, Sisters - Jean and Karen D'Andrea and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 6, 2019
