|
|
SHAPIRO, Elaine Novy Elaine Novy Shapiro, daughter of Edna and Jim Novy, was born in Fort Worth, Texas on May 10, 1930. From the time she was an infant until she passed away at her home March 13, 2020, Elaine lived her entire life in Austin. Despite her diminutive size, she was known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Big Momma. Elaine attended Pease Elementary, Allan Jr. High, and graduated from Austin High School in 1947, the same year she married her husband of 69 years Morris Shapiro. During her lifetime, she and Morris saw Austin grow from a small town to a booming metropolis. Besides being a devoted wife and mother of four sons, Elaine found time to perform multiple civic duties. She was an active member of the , and a board member of the Salvation Army and Travis County EMS. She also served on a Travis County Grand Jury. Big Momma was preceded in death by her husband Morris. She is survived by her sons Bobby, Ira, Mike, Jay and their wives, 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Due to the current Corona virus pandemic, the family will have a private graveside ceremony. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, , or . Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020