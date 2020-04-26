|
|
CRABB, Elbert Dean Elbert Dean Crabb (usually known as "Ed" or "Pepaw) was born on January 25th, 1933, to Clymer and Bertie Crabb in Leonard, Texas. He married Flora Jeanette Crabb, who was one of the sweetest women on Earth, in 1955. They then had two daughters, Vickie and Cindy. Ed and Jeanette both became educators and dedicated much of their lives to the profession. Ed was a guidance counselor for most of his career and worked at both Round Rock High and Westwood High. After the death of Jeanette in July of 2015, Ed moved on to the next stage of his life at Provident Crossing Retirement Community where he quickly made new and dear friends, in particular Naomi ("Fuzz") Martin. He and Fuzz had a lovely friendship that brought him happiness and joy. His other friends at the "PC" were also near and dear to his heart and he will be greatly missed at the card table, bingo games, the Wednesday morning prayer meetings led by his dear friend Steve Carrazel, and the morning breakfast table. It is impossible to summarize a long life in a few short paragraphs, but as evidenced by the many responses received by the family after his passing, he influenced more lives than any of us realized which has been a great comfort to us all. Ed is survived by his daughters, Cindy Smith of Round Rock, Texas; Vickie Weiss (Kenneth) of Treasure Island, Florida; Grandchildren Abby Smith; Allison Tipton (Chris); and Ryan Smith (Andrea) and great-grandchildren Cash Tipton, Ella Smith, Gracie Lynn Tipton and Liam Smith. He is also survived by his loving sisters Jimmy Sue Chiuminatto and Martha Jane Woodruff and several nieces and nephews. A very special thank you goes to the staff at Provident Crossings Retirement Community; his caregivers from Halcyon Home Health Care and Texas Home Health Hospice. Given the circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a time in the future when we will all be blessed to be together once more. Donations in Ed's name can be made to the Round Rock Area Serving Center, 1099 Main Street, Round Rock, Texas, 78664, or online at rrasc.org.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020