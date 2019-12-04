|
MARKERT, Elda Bernell "Burttschell" Elda Bernell Markert, 84, of Austin, passed away Dec. 1, 2019 from respiratory complications. Bernell was born Sept. 10, 1935 in Dime Box, TX, the 4th of eight children born to Elder and Mamie Burttschell. She spent a happy childhood in Dime Box where she eventually met and married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Dee Markert, on Oct. 16, 1954. Bernell and Ray started their married life in Houston, TX but soon settled in Austin in 1956 where Ray spent his career with Allstate. Bernell worked for a period of time seasonally for the IRS but spent most of her time raising their 3 children, Donna, Brian & Bruce. She enjoyed her neighbors, her Bunco group, her large extended family, participating in church, and attending and participating in her children's many school and sporting activities. She especially enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, attending their activities whenever possible. Visits to Grandma's house included great meals, board games, and often adventures to a SAMY show where they were sure to return home with special finds! This year Bernell was blessed with 4 great grandchildren and their pictures and visits brought her great joy. Bernell has been a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville for over 20 years and of Redeemer Lutheran in Austin prior to that. For the past couple of years, Bernell has been lovingly cared for by the staff at University Village Assisted Living in Round Rock, TX. They became family to her and we will be forever grateful for their compassion, love, and support. We are also thankful for the special care provided in recent years by Brittney, Christina, Irma, Blanca & Pilar. You have each been a blessing to Bernell and her family. Bernell was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, son and daughter-in-law Bruce & Kelly Markert, parents Elder and Mamie Burttschell, sister June Leite, and brothers Bobby Burttschell and John Howard Burttschell. She is survived by her children Donna and Curt Pollock of West Chester, OH and Brian & Diane Markert of Pflugerville, grandchildren & great-grandchildren Matthew & Katy Markert and daughter Dylan of Georgetown, Kayla and Cole Lujan and son Barrett of Pflugerville, Ryan & Rachel Pollock and son Mason of Grand Rapids, MI, and Erin and Dave Pawlowicz and daughter Natalie of Fairfax, VA, sisters Betty Brinkman and Jean Bay of Deanville and Kerry & Henry Ondrasek of Caldwell, and brother Joe & Donna Burttschell of San Antonio. She is also survived by many more beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at Cook Walden in Pflugerville from 5-7pm. Funeral Service followed by burial will be Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 10am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pflugerville. A reception will follow at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sotaria Band Fund at Immanuel Lutheran Church or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 4, 2019