Elder Anthony Monroe Sr.
MONROE SR., Elder Anthony Vandock "Peter" Elder Anthony Monroe, Sr., 64, of Austin died Tuesday, August 25th. He was born in Houston, Texas on April 15, 1956, a son of the late Mary Lois Celeste (Dixon) and Elder Dock Clarence Monroe. He served in the U.S. Marines and was the proud husband of Cheryl Anne (Dukes) Monroe. Superintendent Elder Pastor Monroe was the humble Pastor of Greater St. John COGIC and New Zion Hill COGIC in Smithville, TX. He was also employed as a Detention Officer at Gardner Betts Juvenile Center. The Family Celebration of His Ordained Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/anthonymonroesr) will be 1PM on Saturday September 5th, conducted at Grant Chapel AME Worship Center. Public Viewing will be held 4PM-6PM on Friday, September 4th at Greater St. John COGIC. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of his godbrother, Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.

