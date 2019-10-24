Home

Hillcrest Mausoleum & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
(214) 363-5401
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Community
12521 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX
View Map
Eleanor Fox Krebs


1929 - 2019
KREBS, Eleanor Fox Eleanor Fox Krebs passed away peacefully at her home in Dallas, TX on October 21, 2019; she was 89 years old. She was born on December 24, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to David G. Fox and Edith O'Brien. She is preceded in death by her late husband Paul J. Krebs and her brother David G. Fox. She is survived by her sister Edith Martin; her daughters Edith Krebs, Marie Krebs, Kathy Korioth and husband Kevin, Marilyn Krebs, and Carolyn Bradley; along with her grandchildren, Ian Fagerstrom and husband Sam Hughes, Emmalee Fagerstrom and Eli Fagerstrom, and Alyssa Gough and husband Max, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Eleanor also leaves behind her dear friend and companion of 25 years Charles Steen. Our beloved "Mamo" loved her family and friends dearly and will be sorely missed. She attended mass at the S.M.U. Catholic campus ministry at Perkins chapel and found peace and comfort in her faith. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rita's Catholic Community on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., 12521 Inwood Road, Dallas, Texas 75244. A reception immediately following. Eleanor will be laid to rest next to her late husband Paul at Calvary Hill in Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SMU Catholic Campus Ministry, 3057 University Blvd, Dallas, TX 75205.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 24, 2019
