GASTON, Eleanor G. "Dusty" Dusty Gaston, age 85 of Austin, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. She was born in Houston, Texas on February 20, 1934 to Dallas Franklin Grigg and Lovena Christy Grigg, their only child. Dusty grew up in Baytown, Texas where her dad initially worked at the Humble Refinery and later founded Baytown Lumber Company with a partner. Dusty was outgoing and especially liked English and Music classes. She began singing in the Junior High and Methodist church choirs. Her Baytown Lee High School choirmaster Mr. Seale saw potential and suggested to her parents that Dusty get more formal training at the Houston Conservatory of Music and she rehearsed there through high school. Dusty met the love of her life, William "Bill" Gaston, on summer trips to Island Lodges on Lake Buchanan when she was a teenager. Island Lodges was a marina and cottage rental operation owned by Bill's father. After five summer trips to the lake, they were married on September 6, 1952. Dusty joined the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in 1961 and was involved in many aspects of church life there including teaching Sunday School and as a member of St. Anne's Guild. She especially enjoyed the music of the church. Dusty was also involved with the Helping Hand Home for Children for almost sixty years, as well as the "Fiesta" Art Fair which supported the Laguna Gloria Art Museum. Mom was a beautiful person inside and out. She was a loving wife, mother, great-grandmother, and friend. She did not speak ill of others and had a positive, fun-loving attitude toward life. She loved to travel with Bill and enjoyed reminiscing on past trips. She loved her little dogs, none more than her most recent, "Cookie". Socializing with another couple over dinner and Bridge were an almost weekly occurrence for many years. Whenever she was shown a new picture of her great-grandson Ford, she made sure everyone else around her got a look as well. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband and is survived by her son Brian Gaston and wife Jenny, her daughter Christy Gaston Bass, her grandchildren, Whitney Gaston Abblitt (Parker), Caroline Gaston, Paige Gaston, William Bass (Georgia), and Brian Bass, and her great-grandson Ford Abblitt. The family is very thankful for the wonderful care provided by all facets of Westminster Manor during her stay there and offer special gratitude to Yolanda Cabrera. We also appreciate the many years of service provided by Carmen Rodriguez, Dee Kanoa, and the late Dorothy Overton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd Memorial Endowment Fund, 3201 Windsor Road, Austin, Texas 78703, and the Helping Hand Home for Children, 3804 Avenue B, Austin, Texas 78751, or a . Memorial services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 3201 Windsor Road, Austin, Texas. Information on reception to follow will be provided at the church service. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019