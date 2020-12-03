MCBRIDE, Elena (Helen) Guerrero Elena (Helen) Guerrero McBride, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away November 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Elena was born October 26, 1948 in Hutto, Texas to Benito and Basilia (Munoz) Guerrero. She married the love of her life, Goldman McBride, on January 16, 1968. Together they enjoyed traveling to beautiful beach destinations in Hawaii and the Caribbean Islands and frequenting the casinos. Elena also enjoyed tennis, boating, gardening and making beautiful jewelry. She managed the Bakery Department at several HEB's around the Austin area for nearly 20 years. Her greatest love was spending time with family and friends. She loved greatly and was greatly loved Elena was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joe Guerrero and Benito Guerrero, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 53 years, Goldman McBride of Leander, TX; daughter, Michelle McBride-Flores and husband David of Round Rock, TX; grandson, Justin Cisneros of Round Rock, TX; sisters, Dolores Rositas of Dale, TX, Noemi Resler of Bosque Farms, NM and Christina Soares of Cedar Park, TX; brother, Elias Guerrero of Dale, TX; numerous other relatives and a host of friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX. Funeral Services will be 2pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home will interment following at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. If friends so desire, memorial donations in Elena's memory can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
(www.lls.org
)