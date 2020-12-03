1/1
Elena Guerrero McBride
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCBRIDE, Elena (Helen) Guerrero Elena (Helen) Guerrero McBride, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away November 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Elena was born October 26, 1948 in Hutto, Texas to Benito and Basilia (Munoz) Guerrero. She married the love of her life, Goldman McBride, on January 16, 1968. Together they enjoyed traveling to beautiful beach destinations in Hawaii and the Caribbean Islands and frequenting the casinos. Elena also enjoyed tennis, boating, gardening and making beautiful jewelry. She managed the Bakery Department at several HEB's around the Austin area for nearly 20 years. Her greatest love was spending time with family and friends. She loved greatly and was greatly loved Elena was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joe Guerrero and Benito Guerrero, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of nearly 53 years, Goldman McBride of Leander, TX; daughter, Michelle McBride-Flores and husband David of Round Rock, TX; grandson, Justin Cisneros of Round Rock, TX; sisters, Dolores Rositas of Dale, TX, Noemi Resler of Bosque Farms, NM and Christina Soares of Cedar Park, TX; brother, Elias Guerrero of Dale, TX; numerous other relatives and a host of friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX. Funeral Services will be 2pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home will interment following at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. If friends so desire, memorial donations in Elena's memory can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Interment
Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved