More Obituaries for Elida Aguilar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elida Aguilar

Elida Aguilar Obituary
AGUILAR, Elida On Monday December 30, 2019 Our Beloved Elida Aguilar was called home at the age of 69, surrounded by those who loved her most. She was preceded in death by her mother Eduarda Vidaurrie, brother Juvenal (Ray) Vidaurrie and sister Lorina Gonzales. She is survived by her husband of 22 years Manuel Aguilar Jr, daughter Pamela Quiroz, sons Richard Quiroz and wife Carrie Quiroz, Eric Quiroz and wife Lori Quiroz, 11 Grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Sisters Lillie and Fred Perez, Ruby Gonzalez, Rosie Garza. Many sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews. Services will be held at: Assumption Chapel and Cemetery 3650 S Interstate 35 Frontage Road. Austin, Texas 78704 Time: 12:00 to 1:00 Viewing Catholic Service 1:00 to 2:00 with burial after the service at gravesite.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020
