DAVIS, Elizabeth Ann 1943-2020 Elizabeth Davis wanted to meet you. When she did she almost always found you fascinating and had something nice to say about you to others. Born Elizabeth Ann Willbern to Roy and Ruth Willbern on November 30, 1943 in Houston, Elizabeth was the oldest of three sisters. She attended Bellaire High School and then The University of Texas at Austin where she met and married Luther Davis. They moved back to Houston and had two sons. Along the way Elizabeth taught elementary school, got her Masters in Counseling and worked as a junior high counselor in Tomball for several years. A reader and a writer, Elizabeth went back to school again to get a Masters in Creative Writing from The University of Houston. Her short story "The Hawk" won the Houston Festival Prose Award in 1986 and was included in Common Bonds: stories by and about modern Texas women from SMU Press. After more than four decades in Houston, Elizabeth sold her house and joined her sisters in Austin. There she worked as a crisis counselor for the City of Austin's Victim Services programarriving at crime scenes to provide a voice of calm to victims and their families. In 1998 Elizabeth lost her youngest son, Peter, in an automobile accident. He was 26. Elizabeth recovered but was never the same. She worked as a therapist in private practice until she retired in 2017. For years, Elizabeth would travel with a bag overflowing with books. She was never early and often late. She was serious until something or someone made her giggle. If you asked her where she wanted you to take her to dinner she would say somewhere I can get a steak. Trump made her angry and she was just starting to get worried about the coronavirus. She loved her family. Elizabeth died March 14 after injuring herself in a fall. She is survived by her son Thad Willbern Davis, daughter-in-law Lisa Friedman, grandchildren Ruby, Ursula and Eliza Davis, sisters Robyn Whyte and Nancy Willbern, brothers-in-law John Brooks and Dave Bair, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held in Austin once people are again able to travel and gather, hopefully sometime this summer. Donations in Elizabeth's memory can be made to the Central Texas Food Bank. Please email [email protected] to contact the family and receive information on the memorial service.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2020