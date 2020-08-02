SIKES, Elizabeth Ann Huffman Elizabeth Ann Huffman Sikes was born March 10, 1956 in Houston, Texas to The Rev. Charles Howard Huffman and Carolyn Barlow Huffman. She left to "touch the face of God" on June 18, 2020. Beth Ann had four heart surgeries in her 64 years, the first when she was two days old, the last being a heart transplant in 2008. She earned a degree in theatre from Southwestern University and in 1983 married Howard Allen Sikes. The birth of their daughter, Megan 3 years later was considered a medical miracle and the answer to many prayers! Beth Ann was a preschool teacher for many years, and often volunteered with Austin Wildlife Rescue. She was an active member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church & the Thursday Afternoon Bible Study. Beth wrote at the time of her heart transplant, "From the moment I was conceived to this very minute, my life has been an undeserving, unconditional gift only from the Love and Grace of God. This gift flows over me and soaks into every pore ..." Beth Ann never let who she was be defined by her medical condition and the heart(s) she did have was as big as Texas for family, faith and friends. While waiting for her transplant she was asked by a doctor to explain her positive attitude. She quoted for him from Holocaust survivor Victor Frankle's book Man's Search For Meaning, "We all have the freedom to choose our attitudes!" She adored all creatures great and small, children, Laity Lodge, gardening, horses, the SCA, Zilker Summer Musicals, swimming, and gamesshe could be dragged out of a sick bed to play Yahtzee or Onze! But most especially she adored her family. She is survived by beloved husband Allen, daughter Megan Colleen Hicks (and husband Ryan), grandchildren Charlie, Tommy, and Molly; her father, the Rev. Chuck Huffman; sisters, Laura Powell and Heather Pierce (and husband Tommy); niece and nephews Kailynn Cannata (and husband Andrew), William Powell, Mark Pierce, and Ben Pierce; and great-nephew Oliver Cannata as well as a multitude of friends. A service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Austin Wildlife Rescue online at https://www.austinwildliferescue.org/donate
with "Beth Ann Huffman-Sikes Memorial Fund" in the comments section. "The term is over: the holidays have begun. The dream is ended: this is the morning." C.S. Lewis, The Last Battle