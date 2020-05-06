|
|
NICHOLS, Elizabath Ann (Rhoden) Elizabeth Ann (Rhoden) Nichols went home to the Lord on May 1, 2020 at her home in Burnet. She was born February 21, 1948, in Lampasas, Texas. Elizabeth Ann's parents, Jesse H. Rhoden, Jr. and Winifred Gordon Rhoden moved to Burnet in 1958 where Jesse opened the Rhoden Feed Mill and Winifred taught in the Burnet school system. Elizabeth was a beautiful person (inside and out) and made a difference for all she touched. She was a very talented elementary teacher. If one closed their eyes and tried to imagine the characteristics of the quintessential kindergarten teacher, it's her picture you would see. She took pride in her success with challenged learners and devoted herself to their success. Countless former students have fond and lasting memories of Mrs. Hairgrove / Mrs. Nichols. Elizabeth was a proud member of the Fighin' Texas Aggie Class of 1972, where she was presented the 'Distinguished Honor Award' by the faculty of the College of Education. Her accomplishments are even more remarkable as she was profoundly deaf from an early age. She was pre-deceased by her father, Jesse. Her memory is cherished by her husband Cranz, mother Winifred, son Thomas Hairgrove Jr., daughter-in-law Marina, grandchildren Gavin, Erika and Miranda, along with stepsons Lorenzo and Ian. Elizabeth instructed her husband, Cranz, to say a loving good-bye to her best friends, C, C, & MA, and of course, her Bunco buddies. Elizabeth will rest at Post Mountain Cemetery following a private ceremony. A remembrance will occur at a later date. Memorials to LA Care or . Condolences may be offered to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com Arrangements entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 6, 2020