BEDFORD, Elizabeth "Leah" Elizabeth Bedford, 77, of Austin died Sunday, June 21st. She was born in Manor, TX on December 2, 1942, a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Jones) and Orange Sanders Easley. Leah was the widow of Sidney Lyle Bedford, Sr. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 2PM(can be viewed on livestream https://livestream .com/accounts/7325565/elizabethbedford) on Saturday, June 27th at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor A.W. Anthony Mays officiating. Public viewing will begin at 1PM Saturday. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street in Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 25, 2020.