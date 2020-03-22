|
|
FALVAI, Elizabeth (Falvay) Elizabeth "Elisa" Falvai (Falvay) was born in San Cristobal, Venezuela on September 19, 1950, daughter of Tibor Falvay and Teresa Falvay. She passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2020. A graceful mother, grandmother and friend, she lived with a single purpose: to bring love and laughter to everyone around her. Elisa had an eye for beauty and an immense appreciation for this world and its people; a joy she brought to life in the pictures she took, the places she went, and the people she inspired in every corner of the world. Her devotion to her children and grandchildren was expressed through love, affection, and a noble service to fulfill their lives. Elisa is survived by her daughter Jennifer Aranda, her husband John Alexander Jr, and their children John Neil Alexander III and Vincent Alexander. Also, by her son Ricardo Aranda and wife Salome Aguilar and their children Ricardo L. Aranda, and Rebecca Aranda. She also leaves behind beloved sisters Teresa Falvay and Bernadeth Casanova and brothers Tibor Falvay and Andres Falvay along with nieces, nephews and many others spread throughout the world that in her heart have been brothers, sisters, and children to her. The family has decided to postpone services until later in the year. In the meantime, you may choose to donate on her behalf to: Save the Children® in Venezuela. As a proud Venezuelan who fought for the country's social causes and to help people during these fragile times, she'd be best honored if you carried on her legacy of helping those in need and raising awareness of her most passionate purpose.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020