RAACH, Elizabeth Today, we do not say goodbye, Mom, we say thank you. Thank you for loving us deeply and caring so genuinely for our happiness, health and well-being. Your tremendous strength and courage, coupled with your eternal enthusiasm and adventurous spirit have made us who we are today. Your legacy will continue as we instill your values in our children and celebrate your life with those who love you. You fought the good fight, and you fought long and hard. While you will be terribly missed in this world, we know you are celebrating new life in heaven, surrounded by the eternal peace and love of our Father. We love you always. In mid-August, Elizabeth (Libby) Raach, beloved mother, friend, teacher and world traveler passed away at the age of 74. Libby was born in the Midwest to Clinton and Betsy. She graduated from high school in Iowa, received her bachelor's degree in sociology and anthropology, and her master's degree in education. A single mother, Libby raised her three children in Texas. She was an elementary school teacher for more than 20 years. Libby was extraordinarily generous, adventurous and courageous. A life-long learner, she was passionate about traveling, opera, quilting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends and her PEO sisters. A celebration of Libby's life will be held in Austin, TX later this fall. Details will be made available to friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Libby's honor to Conspirare at https://conspirare.org/individual-giving/.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019