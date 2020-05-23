|
|
OTT, Elizabeth Roy Elizabeth 'Liz' Roy Ott moved on to heaven at noon on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. In the earlier years of Liz's life, she was lovingly known as Ti-Top and Snooker to her family and close friends. Liz became birth mother to 8 children, Stepmom to 3 and 'Momma Liz' to everyone she crossed paths with over her 80 years of a meaningful life. No one was a stranger to Liz, and she was the living epitome of The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein. Liz was generous to her family, friends, co-workers and colleagues, always quick to give a helping hand, and always there to listen and offer guidance to anyone who needed it. Liz led with a caring heart filled with love and compassion for those around her. Liz was born into the Roy Family from Port-au-Prince, Haiti on October 14, 1939. During her time in Haiti, Liz enjoyed being surrounded by her sister, aunts, uncles, and cousins that lived next to each other. Liz attended the Union School with many people who became life-long friends. Liz left Haiti to live with her Mother and Grandmother Moore in New York City at around 15 years of age. While in NY, Liz dabbled in modeling and acting, and eventually went on to work at Reynolds Aluminum. It was at Reynolds where she met her late husband, Robert 'Bob' Ott. The two married and then relocated to Dayton, Ohio to be closer to Bob's family. Bob and Liz had 8 children in Ohio where both worked in real estate while raising their children to whom they were deeply devoted parents. In the mid 1980s, the family relocated to the Rio Grande Valley for a short time and then ended up moving to Austin, Texas in 1985. Within just a few years in Austin, Liz joined Keller Williams Realty, a small, start-up real estate firm, co-founded by Gary Keller and Joe Williams. Liz worked with gusto in the real estate and founded the Relogroup in the early 90s. Liz was instrumental in helping open the Northwest Market Center for KW, and she did this ALL while raising her children. Liz became known as 'The Queen' of the Northwest Market Center as well as a maven, a legend and an icon of the Austin real estate market. Liz officially retired from real estate in 2019 after 50+ years in the business. Liz was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Moore Roy and her father, Lt. Colonel G. Edouard Roy, several aunts, uncles and her former husband, Bob Ott and stepson, David Ott. She is survived by the families life-long caregiver, Hosanna 'Fifie' Pierre, her sister Rona Roy Benjamin, and Brother-in-law, Dick Ott, and Sister-in-law, Norma Stevens, her children Ginny Folsom, Susy Kerber, Liz Apt, Jackie Shepherd-Pettis, Joe Ott, Theresa Boisseau, Fran O'Donnell, Robert Ott, Erica Crist and Chris Ott, their spouses, former spouses, and grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as numerous 'adopted' children and many extended families. Liz leaves a big hole in our universe as the matriarch of The Ott Family, and she will be missed for her laughter, her zest for life, her smile and twinkling eyes and her larger-than-life heart that she was quick to share with all of those around her. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Central Texas Food Bank in Liz's name for those in need is welcome. If flowers are preferred, feel free to order from Floral Designs by Randi and send to the Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, both in Burnet, TX. Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 5:30pm at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home and broadcast on Facebook Live under the account of Chris Ott. Care has been entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2020