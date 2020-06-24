BARTLETT, Elizabeth Starr Trice Elizabeth Starr Trice Bartlett of Jarrell, Texas joined her husband, mother and father in spirit on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Starr was born to Ruth Elizabeth Starr and George Trice on January 24, 1947, and married to Michael Wood Bartlett on July 15, 1978. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Sid Trice and Keith Trice. Always an intellectual, Starr graduated as valedictorian of her class from Lorena High School, then attended Baylor University for a short time before discovering her inner flower child in Austin, where she transferred to attend and graduate from the University of Texas with Michael. She advocated for equality and the environment, believed in the power of knowledge, and loved quietly but fiercely. She was a mother who cherished offering all she could of herself, as seamstress for countless costumes and school plays, as a coach for the kids' softball team, as president of the Jarrell ISD School Board, and as a confidant in the hardest of times; she was a rock for each of her children. After over a decade working for the IRS, she left the public sector to build out a family-run business focused on primary education academic contests serving schools across the entire state (Tune In, Inc.), where several local friends of the family helped with collating ad flyers, customer service phone support and product development over its 30+ years of operation (which still continues today). Starr's most treasured moments were time spent with her family, enjoying the serene beauty of nature, relishing a good book, being enchanted by stage theater, and watching her children and grandchildren experience life. Starr is survived by her three children, son Kenneth Alexander Bartlett and partner Marie Lascano; her daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth Megan Bartlett and Chip Clark; and her daughter and son-in-law Sara Melanie Bartlett Norrell and Eric Alexander Norrell, as well as her seven grandchildren: Payton Christine Hedberg, Maya Elizabeth Bartlett, Gabrielle Bailey Bartlett, Gavin Scott Hedberg, Emeline Rose Clark, Penelope Wren Bartlett, and Nora Emerson Clark. She is also survived by her brother Rex Trice, her three sisters Jan Nimmo, Treva Kay Dayton, and Jill Boeck, and their respective spouses and family, as well as many other relatives and friends. Due to the risk of COVID-19, no formal memorial service will be held. A private, informal gathering will take place at family burials in Lorena, Texas and Palestine, Texas on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Family and friends wishing to celebrate the life of Starr may consider contributing to a TILF scholarship created in her name (please call family for details). Those who wish to send condolences to the family may do so to the Bartlett residence in Jarrell, Texas. For more information, please view Starr's online obituary, hosted by The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown Texas, and provide your contact details for the family.



