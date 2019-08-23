|
ST. ROMAIN, Elizabeth Elizabeth St. Romain, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, moved on to her next great adventure and returned to Malcolm's loving arms on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Lung cancer took her far too soon from us. She was 55 years young. Mourning her premature passing, but cherishing the life she led, are her beloved son Malcolm Stanislaus St. Romain, III (Trey), daughter Mary Ellen St. Romain, and son-in-law Andrew "Chappie" Chappell. Her parents, her sister, family and countless friends miss her dearly and will never forget this incredible woman. Beth was born on July 27, 1964, in Lubbock, Texas, to Judy and Jim Price. She and her older sister Amy were only 16 months apart and were as close as sisters could be, and their family was filled with joy and love. The girls grew up in Corpus Christi, where Beth proudly served on the Mary Carroll High School Tigerette Drill Team. Beth graduated from Texas A&M University in 1988 with a degree in Modern Languages, but never really considered herself an Aggie. She met the love of her life, a ridiculous Cajun from Louisiana, Malcolm St. Romain Jr., in Corpus Christi. They finished their undergraduate degrees in 1988, tied the knot on March 4, 1989, and chose to make Austin their home, with Beth "converting" to the Longhorns at Malcolm's urging. Ellen was born in 1992, Trey in 1996, and their family was complete. Ellen married Chappie in a small and beautiful ceremony last Friday, August 16, which Beth was thrilled to witness. Beth dearly loved her new son-in-law and was so very happy to welcome him into her family. Beth cherished nothing more than time with friends, preferably alongside a margarita and Mexican food. She was feisty, ribald, and utterly hilarious. For those who loved her, she was a steady source of love, loyal support, and side-stitching fun. Beth was stubborn. When she made up her mind about something, she moved full steam ahead to do it, and one had best not get in her way. She was a natural storyteller, often telling hilarious quips of her grandparents, aunts and others, complete with the appropriate accents. She was fond of saying "Oh Lordy Lordy," or, if someone started complaining about their ailments or troubles, she would quote her grandmother, saying, "You're just'a gettin' a little of what I got a lot of." The list of professions in which Beth immersed herself includes ESL teaching, writing, journalism, and most of all yoga. She was an expertly trained yogi who loved to teach and share the benefits of yoga, whether at Yoga Yoga in Austin, her church, her home studio, or just while hanging around with friends. After over a decade of studying Viniyoga, she embraced yogic philosophy and its focus on acceptance of the present moment. This enabled her to meet the challenges of Malcom's multiple cancer diagnoses and her own illness with grace, equanimity and peace. Beth loved Game of Thrones. She also loved nature and the practice of making intentions. She enjoyed riding the bus, bicycling and walking (even in the heat). Beth and Malcolm spent hours on the screened-in porch they created to enjoy the outdoors without the mosquitos. It was a lovely and peaceful space. Beth saw the light in each person. Beth was a member of the Adelphi Sunday School group at First United Methodist Church of Austin, and a founder of the Companions Sunday School class at Saint John's United Methodist Church of Austin. Beth was tragically predeceased by Malcolm, her loving husband of 29 years, in 2018. In addition to Trey, Ellen and Chappie, Beth is survived by her father Jim Price and mother Judy Price; her sister Amy Boriack and her husband Ted; and her nephews and niece James, Paul and Kendall Boriack. Beth's family would like to extend its thanks to the doctors and staff at Ascension Seton Northwest, who helped her fight so courageously and who made her final days peaceful. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Hospice Austin. The memorial service and celebration of Beth's life will be on Saturday, August 24, at 10:00am at Saint John's United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale Rd, Austin, Texas 78756. Few could claim to be as sassy as Beth St. Romain. Or more proud of it. She often cursed like a sailor, but because she did it so sweetly, one welcomed it. Beth was a singular personality, a true individual, and unique to the core. She is irreplaceable.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 23, 2019