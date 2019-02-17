|
SAULS, Ella Fae "Dutchess" Ella Fae Sauls, 89, of Austin, died Thursday, February 14th. She was born in Burnet, TX on May 27, 1929, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mammie (Maxwell) Sanders. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, February 23rd at Metropolitan AME Church with Pastor N. Jordan Mkwanazi officiating. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702, 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, February 22nd. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Dutchess family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019