A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Ella Mae Jennings


1942 - 2020
Ella Mae Jennings Obituary
JENNINGS, Ella Mae Ella Mae Jennings, 77, of Austin died Tuesday, February 25th. She was born in Austin, TX on April 18, 1942, a daughter of the late Ora Lee Jackson and Ollie Bonner. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1:00 PM on today at A Life Celebration by Franklin in Taylor, TX. Her brother Carment A. Kiara, I, will be officiating. Burial in Taylor City Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 11, 2020
