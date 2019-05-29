WALLACE, Ellan Louise Ellan Louise Wallace, age 68, of Katy, peacefully entered her heavenly resting place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born in 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to John and June O'Neill. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald L. Wallace, Sr. in 1972. Ellan was a proud stay-at-home mother devoted to her husband and their four children until they moved to Katy, Texas. She then enjoyed her 25 years of teaching in KISD with tenures at Zelma Hutsell and Robert King Elementary Schools. The children she taught became like her own, continuing as part of her life even after they moved on from "Ms. Ellan's" class. Through her years of teaching, she established many lifelong friendships who became like family. She was active in local Xi Tau Iota of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she created a close sisterhood of friends. Ellan loved to travel and in her earlier years, she managed to maintain her cheerful spirit on family cross-country road trip "adventures," camping in the rain, roasting in the hot sun on a river raft, and hiking endless miles in remote places. She was the only one ever able to feed wild deer from her hands. In her later years, she was grateful to experience more refined travel to various places in the world, but still cherished the road trips with Ron to their Colorado cabin, "Their Dream." Ellan lived to be the most admirable wife, mother, Gramma, sister, and friend. She had a very kind, patient, and gentle spirit, never taking life too seriously. Ellan always saw the best in everyone and was the most welcoming person, portraying a great love for others, especially children. She was the pillar of love, joy, and faith for her family. We will fondly remember Ellan, Mom, Gramma for her endearing laugh and smile; her giving heart; her love for children; her playful nature; her family gatherings and traditions; and her unwavering support and loyalty to all those she loved. Lest we forget her redheaded Irish strong-willed character. Ellan is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald (Ron) L. Wallace, Sr. of Katy; her children, Tiffany (Danny) Polak of Katy, Christina Wallace of Katy, and Aaron Wallace (Brooke Bures) of Austin; her two grandchildren, Connor and Catherine Polak of Katy; her four siblings, Beth (Tom) Heinz, Kevin (Sandy) O'Neill, Joan Shonce, John (Sissy) O'Neill, Jr., and their families living in Ohio. Ellan was preceded in death by her son, Ronald (Ronnie) L. Wallace, Jr. and her parents, John and June O'Neill. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy, where a rosary will be recited at 8:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Wayne Wilkerson, Celebrant. Interment will be in the Wallace Family Cemetery in Industry, Texas. Schmidt Funeral Home 1508 East Avenue ~ Katy, Texas 77493 ~ (281) 391-2424 Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary