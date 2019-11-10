|
|
BYRUM, Ellen Freeman Ellen Freeman Byrum of Austin went to be with the Lord on Nov 8, 2019. She was born Dec 17th 1918 in Ireland, Texas and is preceded in death by her beloved husband and best pal William Winston Byrum. Ellen loved Jesus and shared her faith and inspiration with family, friends and strangers. Our Miss Ellen was adored by everyone with her warm smile, kind heart and loving soul. Her positive attitude and humor was contagious. She had three livesthe first as daughter/sister, the second as wife and mother. Then she gracefully reinvented herself after the love of her life passed away and became the fabulous Miss Ellen to her new friends and community She is survived by her 3 children: Pamela Hodgson, Bill (Patricia) Byrum, Jane (Roger) Stiefer; 4 grandchildren: Sean (Jennifer) Hodgson, Jason (Amanda) Stiefer, Heather (Roger) Vitko, and Cal (Kathleen) Becker; and great grandchildren: Anna Hodgson, Reagan and Roger Vitko, Abigail, Wyatt, and Landry Stiefer, and Emily Becker. The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Longhorn Village and Heart to Heart Hospice of Austin. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. Interment will follow in Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2019