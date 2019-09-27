|
|
HARRISON, Ellen Ellen Harrison passed away on September 18, 2019 in Austin, TX. Ellen was born in New Jersey but grew up in El Paso, TX and always considered El Paso as home. Ellen graduated from El Paso High School in the top 10% of her class. She attended Southern Methodist University and received a degree in Sociology. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and was honored with their annual Friendship Pin. After graduation, she worked for US Army Special Services at Fort Bliss and in Germany. Upon her return to El Paso, she went to work at Biggs Air Field where she met her future husband, Dan. Ellen was the Executive Director of the El Paso County Republican Party for several years and served as President of the El Paso Republican Women's Club. She was the El Paso campaign chairman of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Senate campaign. Ellen was a Life Member of the Texas PTA and was appointed by Governor George W. Bush to the Texas State Board of Family Therapists and was a member of El Paso County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She and her husband were the owners of Auto Stereo in El Paso, TX. Upon moving to Austin, TX Ellen was employed by the Texas Federation of Republican Women for 10 years. Ellen is a member of St. Francis Anglican Church and Northwest Austin Republican Women. Dan and Ellen celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in 2019. They are the parents of John Harrison of Frisco, TX and Beth Fiske of Round Rock, TX, and the proud grandparents of Kenzie Fiske of Round Rock, TX. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home at 9700 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX. 78750. Following the funeral service there will be a burial at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. If you wish to make a donation, please donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 27, 2019